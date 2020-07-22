All apartments in Newberry
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:43 PM

2107 Adelaide Street

2107 Adelaide Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2107875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2107 Adelaide Street, Newberry, SC 29108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1383 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1383 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, central air and ceiling fans. With access to a carport. Minutes away from US-76. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Adelaide Street have any available units?
2107 Adelaide Street has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2107 Adelaide Street have?
Some of 2107 Adelaide Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Adelaide Street currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Adelaide Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Adelaide Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Adelaide Street is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Adelaide Street offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Adelaide Street offers parking.
Does 2107 Adelaide Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Adelaide Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Adelaide Street have a pool?
No, 2107 Adelaide Street does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Adelaide Street have accessible units?
No, 2107 Adelaide Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Adelaide Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Adelaide Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 Adelaide Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2107 Adelaide Street has units with air conditioning.
