1254 Hunt Street

Amenities
A charming rental home in Newberry! Your next home includes:
--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,596 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--High ceilings
--Fireplace
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning
--Wraparound porch with a swing!
--Fenced backyard area
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.