Newberry, SC
1254 Hunt Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:46 PM

1254 Hunt Street

1254 Hunt Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1519853
Location

1254 Hunt Street, Newberry, SC 29108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

A charming rental home in Newberry! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,596 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--High ceilings
--Fireplace
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning
--Wraparound porch with a swing!
--Fenced backyard area
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

