1254 Hunt Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming rental home in Newberry! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--1,596 square feet

--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances

--High ceilings

--Fireplace

--Washer/dryer hookup

--Central air conditioning

--Wraparound porch with a swing!

--Fenced backyard area

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

|Amenities: Fireplace,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.