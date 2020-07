Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry alarm system internet access

When you come home to Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation, you'll experience peace of mind that comes with surrounding yourself with lush landscaping in a quiet setting with fountains & lakes! Choose between elegant two and three bedroom apartment homes that offer exquisite amenities & an unparalleled lifestyle in the Myrtle Beach area that is convenient to Highway 501 & minutes to Conway, Myrtle Beach Outlet Mall, Beaches and much more!