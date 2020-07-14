All apartments in Myrtle Beach
Palmetto Pointe
Palmetto Pointe

3919 Carnegie Ave · (843) 547-5952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 322 · Avail. Jul 17

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 1128 · Avail. Aug 15

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 1118 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1238 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 635 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palmetto Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest suite
internet access
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
Residents at Palmetto Pointe enjoy relaxed refinement and gracious living in our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in dynamic Myrtle Beach, SC. These Myrtle Beach apartments are perfect for those looking for a beautiful, relaxing community with harmonious surroundings and friendly neighbors.\n\nPalmetto Pointe is an oasis in the center of the Grand Strand. This resort-style community features lovely natural views that mask the vibrant city amenities that are only minutes away. Palmetto Pointe is a short drive from shopping, international cuisine, a variety of entertainment options, and of course, the beach. To learn more about our unique community, please visit our neighborhood page.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $700
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palmetto Pointe have any available units?
Palmetto Pointe has 8 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Palmetto Pointe have?
Some of Palmetto Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palmetto Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Palmetto Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palmetto Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Palmetto Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Palmetto Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Palmetto Pointe offers parking.
Does Palmetto Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palmetto Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palmetto Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Palmetto Pointe has a pool.
Does Palmetto Pointe have accessible units?
No, Palmetto Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Palmetto Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palmetto Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Palmetto Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, Palmetto Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
