Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments dog park e-payments guest suite internet access online portal package receiving tennis court

Residents at Palmetto Pointe enjoy relaxed refinement and gracious living in our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in dynamic Myrtle Beach, SC. These Myrtle Beach apartments are perfect for those looking for a beautiful, relaxing community with harmonious surroundings and friendly neighbors.



Palmetto Pointe is an oasis in the center of the Grand Strand. This resort-style community features lovely natural views that mask the vibrant city amenities that are only minutes away. Palmetto Pointe is a short drive from shopping, international cuisine, a variety of entertainment options, and of course, the beach. To learn more about our unique community, please visit our neighborhood page.