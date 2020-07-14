Amenities
Residents at Palmetto Pointe enjoy relaxed refinement and gracious living in our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in dynamic Myrtle Beach, SC. These Myrtle Beach apartments are perfect for those looking for a beautiful, relaxing community with harmonious surroundings and friendly neighbors.\n\nPalmetto Pointe is an oasis in the center of the Grand Strand. This resort-style community features lovely natural views that mask the vibrant city amenities that are only minutes away. Palmetto Pointe is a short drive from shopping, international cuisine, a variety of entertainment options, and of course, the beach. To learn more about our unique community, please visit our neighborhood page.