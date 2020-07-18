All apartments in Myrtle Beach
810 65th Avenue North - A7

810 65th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

810 65th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment in Myrtle Beach. Keypad deadbolt for extra security and convenience. Exterior storage shed also included to keep additional belongings. Water, Sewer, Trash, Pest control, and landscaping included.

Up to 2 pets ok with $300 pet fee.

If both credit and rental history are not good, additional security deposit and/or prepaid rent may be considered. A qualified cosigner may also be considered for those who do not qualify.

For more information and current rentals please visit us at www.jnpunlimited.com. #rent, #myrtlebeachrental
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 65th Avenue North - A7 have any available units?
810 65th Avenue North - A7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Is 810 65th Avenue North - A7 currently offering any rent specials?
810 65th Avenue North - A7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 65th Avenue North - A7 pet-friendly?
No, 810 65th Avenue North - A7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Myrtle Beach.
Does 810 65th Avenue North - A7 offer parking?
No, 810 65th Avenue North - A7 does not offer parking.
Does 810 65th Avenue North - A7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 65th Avenue North - A7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 65th Avenue North - A7 have a pool?
No, 810 65th Avenue North - A7 does not have a pool.
Does 810 65th Avenue North - A7 have accessible units?
No, 810 65th Avenue North - A7 does not have accessible units.
Does 810 65th Avenue North - A7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 65th Avenue North - A7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 65th Avenue North - A7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 65th Avenue North - A7 does not have units with air conditioning.
