All apartments in Myrtle Beach
Find more places like 780 Gabreski Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Myrtle Beach, SC
/
780 Gabreski Ln
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

780 Gabreski Ln

780 Gabreski Lane · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Myrtle Beach
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

780 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,565

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
A 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath partial brick townhome located in the Sail house subdivsion!

The interior is accented with beautiful wood flooring, crown molding, and granite counter tops in the kitchen and full baths. The entry opens to a formal dining room, also ideal for use as an office or formal living room. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that overlooks the living area. French doors access the private, enclosed rear patio, complete with an exterior storage closet.

Pets conditional.

This fantastic location is within walking distance to The Market Common, where you can shop, dine, go to the theatre, attend festivals, and so much more. Less than a mile to Myrtle Beach State Park and the beach, and across the street from Horry Georgetown Technical College and The Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach!

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888.372.7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Gabreski Ln have any available units?
780 Gabreski Ln has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 780 Gabreski Ln have?
Some of 780 Gabreski Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Gabreski Ln currently offering any rent specials?
780 Gabreski Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Gabreski Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Gabreski Ln is pet friendly.
Does 780 Gabreski Ln offer parking?
No, 780 Gabreski Ln does not offer parking.
Does 780 Gabreski Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Gabreski Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Gabreski Ln have a pool?
No, 780 Gabreski Ln does not have a pool.
Does 780 Gabreski Ln have accessible units?
No, 780 Gabreski Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Gabreski Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Gabreski Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Gabreski Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 Gabreski Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 780 Gabreski Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Similar Pages

Myrtle Beach 1 BedroomsMyrtle Beach 2 Bedrooms
Myrtle Beach Apartments with GymsMyrtle Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Myrtle Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCShallotte, NCGarden City, SC
Socastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity