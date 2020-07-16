780 Gabreski Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel media room

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

A 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath partial brick townhome located in the Sail house subdivsion!



The interior is accented with beautiful wood flooring, crown molding, and granite counter tops in the kitchen and full baths. The entry opens to a formal dining room, also ideal for use as an office or formal living room. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that overlooks the living area. French doors access the private, enclosed rear patio, complete with an exterior storage closet.



Pets conditional.



This fantastic location is within walking distance to The Market Common, where you can shop, dine, go to the theatre, attend festivals, and so much more. Less than a mile to Myrtle Beach State Park and the beach, and across the street from Horry Georgetown Technical College and The Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**