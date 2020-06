Amenities

Gorgeous 3bd/2ba in private community super close to the beach! - Location cannot be beat! This home is right off of 67th Ave. just a couple of blocks to the beach. Super private and quiet community.



This property has been so well loved and taken care of! First time available to the rental market. Beautiful details from top to bottom. Skylights upstairs with louver shutters. Huge closets - there is so much storage in this home! Open concept kitchen, dining room and living room with super cute accent fireplace. Neutral paint colors and carpet in addition to hard surface flooring. Spa grade shower on the first level. Fully updated bathroom on the second level as well. Very bright kitchen With lots of cabinet space. Utility room with washer dryer hook ups.



Completely fenced in and private backyard with patio and huge storage shed. Additional storage room located on the front porch for all of your quick access beach needs. No need to track sand through the home! Two driveway parking spaces. No off street parking available.



One year lease minimum. Absolutely no smoking!

Be sure to request your showing today!



No Pets Allowed



