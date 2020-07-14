All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Thickett

1900 US-17 N · (843) 306-2383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 US-17 N, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit O-3 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit B-7 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit M-3 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-8 · Avail. now

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit N-6 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thickett.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
internet access
parking
on-site laundry
business center
online portal


Discover the Darby Difference at Thickett Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Mt. Pleasant community. Thickett offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.

To give you a bit of the image of Thickett, imagine a woodsy, golf-side setting lush with trees and flowering shrubbery. Picture living in the midst of Charleston's hottest spot, Mt. Pleasant, in the center of everything and directly across from the Towne Centre! Then assure yourself of excellent, award-winning management, where you will be treated as a focus -- never an interruption. Now you are on your screened in porch or balcony, relaxing and enjoying the breeze of the nearby ocean. Or maybe you are relaxing at the pool (surfing the web on our free pool-side WiFi), or working it all out in the Fitness Center!

Make your new home with us at Thickett and Discover the Darby Difference of Quality, Value, Relationships and Trust that await you!

Contact us today to check apartment availability!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$750
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 pet: $300, 2 pets: $500, 3 pets: $700
limit: 3
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Thickett have any available units?
Thickett has 14 units available starting at $1,119 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does Thickett have?
Some of Thickett's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thickett currently offering any rent specials?
Thickett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thickett pet-friendly?
Yes, Thickett is pet friendly.
Does Thickett offer parking?
Yes, Thickett offers parking.
Does Thickett have units with washers and dryers?
No, Thickett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Thickett have a pool?
Yes, Thickett has a pool.
Does Thickett have accessible units?
No, Thickett does not have accessible units.
Does Thickett have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thickett has units with dishwashers.
