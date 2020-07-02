All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:17 AM

The Six

Open Now until 6pm
2170 Snyder Cir · (843) 793-0396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 232 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 318 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Six.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
cats allowed
parking
Discover an unrivaled boutique living experience at The Six a curated collection of upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartments located just off Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant. Each of our modern living spaces are stylishly appointed with large windows, sleek & modern finishes, and light wood plank style flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. The Six offers complimentary surface parking for residents. Additional private garage parking available for a monthly fee. See leasing office for full details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Six have any available units?
The Six has 3 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does The Six have?
Some of The Six's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Six currently offering any rent specials?
The Six is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Six pet-friendly?
Yes, The Six is pet friendly.
Does The Six offer parking?
Yes, The Six offers parking.
Does The Six have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Six does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Six have a pool?
Yes, The Six has a pool.
Does The Six have accessible units?
No, The Six does not have accessible units.
Does The Six have units with dishwashers?
No, The Six does not have units with dishwashers.

