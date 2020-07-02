Lease Length: 8-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. The Six offers complimentary surface parking for residents. Additional private garage parking available for a monthly fee. See leasing office for full details.