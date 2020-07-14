All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant, SC
Parish Place
Parish Place

1175 Mathis Ferry Rd · (843) 940-7943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Look and Lease Special Ask us how to receive $25 off one Application Fee
Location

1175 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-07 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit A-03 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit A-04 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-04 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit H-03 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit E-04 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parish Place.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
pool
dog park
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
parking

Discover the Darby Difference at Parish Place Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this sunny Mt. Pleasant community. Parish Place offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.

To give you a bit of an image of Parish Place, imagine a delightful sunshine filled setting that stands out as a unique and wonderfully priced Mt. Pleasant community. Picture living in the midst of Charleston's hottest spot making you only minutes to the beach, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Then assure yourself of excellent management, and award-winning maintenance where quality, value and superb service are a constant. Now you are relaxing at the pool (surfing the web on the pool-side WiFi), enjoying a good book at the hammock park, enjoying some furry friend time at the dog park, or working up your enthusiasm on the tennis court--OR working it ALL out in the NEW fitness center!

Make your new home with us at Parish Place and discover the Quality, Value, Relationships and Trust that await you!

Contact us today to check apartment availability!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $750-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Key fob fee: $75, Inspection fee: $25
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 pet: $300, 2 pets: $500, 3 pets: $700
limit: 3
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parish Place have any available units?
Parish Place has 18 units available starting at $1,119 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does Parish Place have?
Some of Parish Place's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parish Place currently offering any rent specials?
Parish Place is offering the following rent specials: Look and Lease Special Ask us how to receive $25 off one Application Fee
Is Parish Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Parish Place is pet friendly.
Does Parish Place offer parking?
Yes, Parish Place offers parking.
Does Parish Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parish Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parish Place have a pool?
Yes, Parish Place has a pool.
Does Parish Place have accessible units?
No, Parish Place does not have accessible units.
Does Parish Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Parish Place does not have units with dishwashers.
