Mount Pleasant, SC
927 Blackrail Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM

927 Blackrail Court

927 Blackrail Court · No Longer Available
Mount Pleasant
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

927 Blackrail Court, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This property has been totally updated and upgraded. All new kitchen appliances, cabinets, counter top, tile floor, windows, bathroom vanity, shower, carpet, etc. You will be impressed!!! It's an end unit with a private rear yard that backs to the woods. You are at the end of a cul-de-sac with no drive-by traffic and just 1/2 mile from where the I-526 enters Mount Pleasant...7-10 minutes to Sullivan's Island or Isle of Palms and just 12 minutes to the Ravenel Bridge to downtown Charleston...Better hurry...This will go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Blackrail Court have any available units?
927 Blackrail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Is 927 Blackrail Court currently offering any rent specials?
927 Blackrail Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Blackrail Court pet-friendly?
No, 927 Blackrail Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 927 Blackrail Court offer parking?
No, 927 Blackrail Court does not offer parking.
Does 927 Blackrail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Blackrail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Blackrail Court have a pool?
No, 927 Blackrail Court does not have a pool.
Does 927 Blackrail Court have accessible units?
No, 927 Blackrail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Blackrail Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 Blackrail Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 Blackrail Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 Blackrail Court does not have units with air conditioning.
