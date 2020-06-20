927 Blackrail Court

Amenities

This property has been totally updated and upgraded. All new kitchen appliances, cabinets, counter top, tile floor, windows, bathroom vanity, shower, carpet, etc. You will be impressed!!! It's an end unit with a private rear yard that backs to the woods. You are at the end of a cul-de-sac with no drive-by traffic and just 1/2 mile from where the I-526 enters Mount Pleasant...7-10 minutes to Sullivan's Island or Isle of Palms and just 12 minutes to the Ravenel Bridge to downtown Charleston...Better hurry...This will go quick!