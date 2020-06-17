All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 541 Pritchards Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
541 Pritchards Point Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:54 PM

541 Pritchards Point Drive

541 Pritchards Point Drive · (843) 258-9045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

541 Pritchards Point Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Belle Hall Plantation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Call today to view this lovely rental in Mt. Pleasant's convenient Belle Hall subdivision! Home boasts newer wood flooring, vaulted ceiling, beautiful open floor plan with large windows, 2-car garage, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, large master suite, over sized master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate stand up shower, fireplace, washer/dryer and more! Enjoy one of Charleston's BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS, a big community pool and convenience to I-526, the beach & fantastic shopping, dining & entertainment! Available NOW! At least one year preferred.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Pritchards Point Drive have any available units?
541 Pritchards Point Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 541 Pritchards Point Drive have?
Some of 541 Pritchards Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Pritchards Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
541 Pritchards Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Pritchards Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 Pritchards Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 541 Pritchards Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 541 Pritchards Point Drive does offer parking.
Does 541 Pritchards Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 541 Pritchards Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Pritchards Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 541 Pritchards Point Drive has a pool.
Does 541 Pritchards Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 541 Pritchards Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Pritchards Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 Pritchards Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 Pritchards Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 Pritchards Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 541 Pritchards Point Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Six
2170 Snyder Cir
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carolina Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity