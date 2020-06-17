541 Pritchards Point Drive

Amenities

Call today to view this lovely rental in Mt. Pleasant's convenient Belle Hall subdivision! Home boasts newer wood flooring, vaulted ceiling, beautiful open floor plan with large windows, 2-car garage, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, large master suite, over sized master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate stand up shower, fireplace, washer/dryer and more! Enjoy one of Charleston's BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS, a big community pool and convenience to I-526, the beach & fantastic shopping, dining & entertainment! Available NOW! At least one year preferred.

