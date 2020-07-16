305 A Queens Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Duplex in Mt Pleasant $1,700 per month

Great 3 bedroom duplex in fantastic location! Bright open floor plan features living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath bath down, 2 bedrooms up with full bath. Dining sliding door to private rear deck. Washer / Dryer hookups on first floor. Lots of closet space!

Small neighborhood of 11 duplexes in fantastic location! Walk to Patriots Point, Shem Creek, Whole Foods, Cinebarre, and restaurants. 5 minutes to downtown or 5 minutes to Sullivan's Island. Call Denise 843-375-8984 ext 106 or text 843-471-5982