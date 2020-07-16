All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 305 A Queens Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
305 A Queens Court
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

305 A Queens Court

305 Queens Ct · (843) 375-8984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

305 Queens Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Duplex in Mt Pleasant $1,700 per month
Great 3 bedroom duplex in fantastic location! Bright open floor plan features living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath bath down, 2 bedrooms up with full bath. Dining sliding door to private rear deck. Washer / Dryer hookups on first floor. Lots of closet space!
Small neighborhood of 11 duplexes in fantastic location! Walk to Patriots Point, Shem Creek, Whole Foods, Cinebarre, and restaurants. 5 minutes to downtown or 5 minutes to Sullivan's Island. Call Denise 843-375-8984 ext 106 or text 843-471-5982

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 A Queens Court have any available units?
305 A Queens Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 A Queens Court have?
Some of 305 A Queens Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 A Queens Court currently offering any rent specials?
305 A Queens Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 A Queens Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 A Queens Court is pet friendly.
Does 305 A Queens Court offer parking?
No, 305 A Queens Court does not offer parking.
Does 305 A Queens Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 A Queens Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 A Queens Court have a pool?
No, 305 A Queens Court does not have a pool.
Does 305 A Queens Court have accessible units?
No, 305 A Queens Court does not have accessible units.
Does 305 A Queens Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 A Queens Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 305 A Queens Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Six
2170 Snyder Cir
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Thickett
1900 US-17 N
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity