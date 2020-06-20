2028 Prospect Hill Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Longpoint subdivision of Mt Pleasant has it all - open floor plan, 9+ ceilings, formal dining room, hardwood floors, fenced yard, attached 2 car garage and more!! Lawn care is included!!! Yep, you read that right – enjoy the benefits of a yard without the maintenance!



The application fee is $55 per adult. Leasing funds include security deposit and $100 lease coordination fee.