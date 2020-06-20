All apartments in Mount Pleasant
2028 Prospect Hill Dr.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 AM

2028 Prospect Hill Dr

2028 Prospect Hill Drive · (843) 606-5572
Location

2028 Prospect Hill Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 21

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Longpoint subdivision of Mt Pleasant has it all - open floor plan, 9+ ceilings, formal dining room, hardwood floors, fenced yard, attached 2 car garage and more!! Lawn care is included!!! Yep, you read that right – enjoy the benefits of a yard without the maintenance!

To help prospective residents view a home's layout, we have a video tour of all the homes we manage.

You can view this home's video tour and schedule a showing on our website listing at https://bluewpm.com/2028-prospect-hill/.

We are pet friendly!!

For information about our Rental Application Criteria and Process, please visit http://bluewpm.com/residents/prospective-residents/.

We are a local company with local staff. We have online resident portals with online payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance support and technology-based while customer service focused.

The application fee is $55 per adult. Leasing funds include security deposit and $100 lease coordination fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Prospect Hill Dr have any available units?
2028 Prospect Hill Dr has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2028 Prospect Hill Dr have?
Some of 2028 Prospect Hill Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Prospect Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Prospect Hill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Prospect Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 Prospect Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2028 Prospect Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2028 Prospect Hill Dr does offer parking.
Does 2028 Prospect Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Prospect Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Prospect Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 2028 Prospect Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Prospect Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 2028 Prospect Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Prospect Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 Prospect Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Prospect Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2028 Prospect Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.
