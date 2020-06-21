1489 Croaton Crossing, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Carolina Park
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Awesome 4 bed 3 bath home in highly sought after and desirable Carolina Park! Like new inside with fresh paint, open kitchen - living room floor plan. 2 car detached garage. Great neighborhood with pool and playground nearby! Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1489 Croaton Crossing have any available units?
1489 Croaton Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Is 1489 Croaton Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Croaton Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.