All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 1489 Croaton Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
1489 Croaton Crossing
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1489 Croaton Crossing

1489 Croaton Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1489 Croaton Crossing, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Carolina Park

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Awesome 4 bed 3 bath home in highly sought after and desirable Carolina Park! Like new inside with fresh paint, open kitchen - living room floor plan. 2 car detached garage. Great neighborhood with pool and playground nearby! Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 Croaton Crossing have any available units?
1489 Croaton Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Is 1489 Croaton Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Croaton Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 Croaton Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 1489 Croaton Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 1489 Croaton Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 1489 Croaton Crossing does offer parking.
Does 1489 Croaton Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1489 Croaton Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 Croaton Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 1489 Croaton Crossing has a pool.
Does 1489 Croaton Crossing have accessible units?
No, 1489 Croaton Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 Croaton Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1489 Croaton Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1489 Croaton Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1489 Croaton Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Six
2170 Snyder Cir
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Thickett
1900 US-17 N
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carolina Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College