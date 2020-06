Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors gym pool furnished

This is a cozy fully furnished, first floor, two bedroom two bath condo in the sought after Bay Club Sea Lofts! Water service is included, and it even comes equipped with a washer and dryer! Access to the community pool and fitness center are also included. This is a non-smoking unit. Queen mattress replaced 2017 and newer hardwood flooring in bedrooms.