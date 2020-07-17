1481 Center St Ext

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage key fob access tennis court

Best location in Mt Pleasant!! Located 2 miles from Sullivan’s Island and across the street from Old Village this 800sf first floor one (1) bedroom one (1) full bath condo has been Owner occupied for fourteen (14) years and has lots of upgrades. The entire property has oak hardwood floors with stone tile floors in the bathroom. The living room, dining area, and bedroom have white crown molding. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and white mantel. The kitchen has marble countertops and backsplash, deep basin stainless steel sink with high arc faucet, stainless steel built in microwave, electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and lots of cabinet space. All of the cabinets have been painted and new hardware installed. Brand new oversized GE washer and dryer in laundry room. The bathroom is large with two (2) entrances to the bedroom and hall. The bathroom vanity has marble counter tops and upgraded fixtures, newly painted white tile tub surround, and linen closet. The master bedroom has large windows that allow lots of natural light, custom blinds, ceiling fan, and a large walk in closet with custom wire shelving. New HVAC unit installed in 2019. Patio has roller shades and a wooded view of greenery, palmetto and magnolia trees, and additional storage closet. Keyless entry. Refrigerator will be replaced new one in photo. This location has excellent schools including Whitesides Elementary, Moultrie Middle School, and Lucy Beckham High School. Owner is a licensed with the SC Real Estate Commission.

Bay Club has lots of amenities including community pool with lounging chairs and grill, a gym with cardio and weight equipment, newly resurfaced tennis courts, boat storage, bike storage, club house rental for events, and fenced in dog park. Walk, jog, and bike to Old Village, nearby neighborhoods, lots of restaurants, Sullivan’s Island, and all that Coleman Blvd has to offer.

NO SMOKING. One (1) year lease agreement. One (1) dog negotiable with pet fee. Dog must have good temperament and remain on flea prevention throughout lease agreement. Water and sewer included in rental rate. Tenants are responsible for other utilities.

All Occupants over eighteen (18) are required to submit application. Security deposit, first full month’s rent, and pet fee (if applicable) due at lease signing.