All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 1481 Center St Ext.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
1481 Center St Ext
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

1481 Center St Ext

1481 Center Street Ext · (843) 452-9952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1481 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1305 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
tennis court
Best location in Mt Pleasant!! Located 2 miles from Sullivan’s Island and across the street from Old Village this 800sf first floor one (1) bedroom one (1) full bath condo has been Owner occupied for fourteen (14) years and has lots of upgrades. The entire property has oak hardwood floors with stone tile floors in the bathroom. The living room, dining area, and bedroom have white crown molding. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and white mantel. The kitchen has marble countertops and backsplash, deep basin stainless steel sink with high arc faucet, stainless steel built in microwave, electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and lots of cabinet space. All of the cabinets have been painted and new hardware installed. Brand new oversized GE washer and dryer in laundry room. The bathroom is large with two (2) entrances to the bedroom and hall. The bathroom vanity has marble counter tops and upgraded fixtures, newly painted white tile tub surround, and linen closet. The master bedroom has large windows that allow lots of natural light, custom blinds, ceiling fan, and a large walk in closet with custom wire shelving. New HVAC unit installed in 2019. Patio has roller shades and a wooded view of greenery, palmetto and magnolia trees, and additional storage closet. Keyless entry. Refrigerator will be replaced new one in photo. This location has excellent schools including Whitesides Elementary, Moultrie Middle School, and Lucy Beckham High School. Owner is a licensed with the SC Real Estate Commission.
Bay Club has lots of amenities including community pool with lounging chairs and grill, a gym with cardio and weight equipment, newly resurfaced tennis courts, boat storage, bike storage, club house rental for events, and fenced in dog park. Walk, jog, and bike to Old Village, nearby neighborhoods, lots of restaurants, Sullivan’s Island, and all that Coleman Blvd has to offer.
NO SMOKING. One (1) year lease agreement. One (1) dog negotiable with pet fee. Dog must have good temperament and remain on flea prevention throughout lease agreement. Water and sewer included in rental rate. Tenants are responsible for other utilities.
All Occupants over eighteen (18) are required to submit application. Security deposit, first full month’s rent, and pet fee (if applicable) due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1481 Center St Ext have any available units?
1481 Center St Ext has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does 1481 Center St Ext have?
Some of 1481 Center St Ext's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 Center St Ext currently offering any rent specials?
1481 Center St Ext is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1481 Center St Ext pet-friendly?
Yes, 1481 Center St Ext is pet friendly.
Does 1481 Center St Ext offer parking?
Yes, 1481 Center St Ext offers parking.
Does 1481 Center St Ext have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1481 Center St Ext offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1481 Center St Ext have a pool?
Yes, 1481 Center St Ext has a pool.
Does 1481 Center St Ext have accessible units?
No, 1481 Center St Ext does not have accessible units.
Does 1481 Center St Ext have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1481 Center St Ext has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1481 Center St Ext?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Six
2170 Snyder Cir
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity