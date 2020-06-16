All apartments in Moncks Corner
434 Rockville Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

434 Rockville Road

434 Rockville Road · No Longer Available
Location

434 Rockville Road, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Rockville Road have any available units?
434 Rockville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moncks Corner, SC.
Is 434 Rockville Road currently offering any rent specials?
434 Rockville Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Rockville Road pet-friendly?
No, 434 Rockville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moncks Corner.
Does 434 Rockville Road offer parking?
Yes, 434 Rockville Road does offer parking.
Does 434 Rockville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Rockville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Rockville Road have a pool?
No, 434 Rockville Road does not have a pool.
Does 434 Rockville Road have accessible units?
No, 434 Rockville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Rockville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 Rockville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Rockville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 Rockville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
