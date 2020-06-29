All apartments in Mauldin
Bell Brookfield
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Bell Brookfield

815 E Butler Rd · (864) 206-5362
Location

815 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC 29607

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 137 · Avail. Jul 24

$854

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 11

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 132 · Avail. Jul 22

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit 804 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,282

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 638 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,217

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 618 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,217

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Brookfield.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
dog park
hot tub
package receiving
Bell Brookfield is an award-winning apartment community centrally located in Greenville, SC. The community is just minutes away from I-85, I-385, and downtown Greenville. Our thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature crown molding, washer and dryer connections, built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and nine foot ceilings in select homes. Community amenities include detached garages, resort-style swimming pool, business center, fitness center, playground, and more!

Bell Brookfield's curb appeal not only defines a “sense of community,” but it creates a certain standard that we are committed to continuously raising. With bright flags fluttering among an open field of greens, it is hard not to fall in love at first sight. Our curb appeal instantly creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. With our property positioned on a valley, residents take pride in the community and surrounding areas that nestle against 17 acres of vibrant scenery. Between our immaculate land

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 or $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for the first pet, $75 for the second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 200 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: 8'x10' for $75/month, 4'x8' for $55/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Brookfield have any available units?
Bell Brookfield has 9 units available starting at $854 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bell Brookfield have?
Some of Bell Brookfield's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Brookfield currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Brookfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Brookfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Brookfield is pet friendly.
Does Bell Brookfield offer parking?
Yes, Bell Brookfield offers parking.
Does Bell Brookfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bell Brookfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Brookfield have a pool?
Yes, Bell Brookfield has a pool.
Does Bell Brookfield have accessible units?
No, Bell Brookfield does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Brookfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Brookfield has units with dishwashers.
Does Bell Brookfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bell Brookfield has units with air conditioning.
