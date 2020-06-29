Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage microwave w/d hookup dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system dog park hot tub package receiving

Bell Brookfield is an award-winning apartment community centrally located in Greenville, SC. The community is just minutes away from I-85, I-385, and downtown Greenville. Our thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature crown molding, washer and dryer connections, built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and nine foot ceilings in select homes. Community amenities include detached garages, resort-style swimming pool, business center, fitness center, playground, and more!



Bell Brookfield's curb appeal not only defines a “sense of community,” but it creates a certain standard that we are committed to continuously raising. With bright flags fluttering among an open field of greens, it is hard not to fall in love at first sight. Our curb appeal instantly creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. With our property positioned on a valley, residents take pride in the community and surrounding areas that nestle against 17 acres of vibrant scenery. Between our immaculate land