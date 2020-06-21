All apartments in Mauldin
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:50 PM

195 Shady Grove Drive

195 Shady Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

195 Shady Grove Drive, Mauldin, SC 29681

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Gorgeous condo in gated community The Townes at Brookwood!

- Located just off of I-385 and convenient to downtown Simpsonville, Mauldin and only a 10 minute drive into downtown Greenville

3 bedroom 2 bath with open great room/dining room combination with dark laminate wood flooring. Upstairs has carpet in hall and bedrooms. Master bedroom has a private bath suite.

Granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including microwave over the range.

Assigned schools are Bethel Elementary, Mauldin Middle and Mauldin High.

One adult (1) dog up to 25 lbs allowed with pet reference and fees apply.

Utilities not included in rent ( Duke Power and Greenville Water providers)

No Housing Vouchers, other sources of income are accepted.
All Occupants 18 years and older must apply (application fees are non refundable)

To find more information, schedule a viewing or apply for this home please visit us at www.srpmanagement-realty.com or text us at 704-868-4065

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Shady Grove Drive have any available units?
195 Shady Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mauldin, SC.
What amenities does 195 Shady Grove Drive have?
Some of 195 Shady Grove Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Shady Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
195 Shady Grove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Shady Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Shady Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 195 Shady Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 195 Shady Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 195 Shady Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Shady Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Shady Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 195 Shady Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 195 Shady Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 195 Shady Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Shady Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Shady Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Shady Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Shady Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
