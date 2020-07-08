All apartments in Lugoff
883 Medfield Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

883 Medfield Road

883 Medfield Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1985952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

883 Medfield Road, Lugoff, SC 29078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,155

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Come tour this four bed, one and a half bath home today! This unit has 1152 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a carport. Minutes away from I-20. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 883 Medfield Road have any available units?
883 Medfield Road has a unit available for $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 883 Medfield Road have?
Some of 883 Medfield Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 883 Medfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
883 Medfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 Medfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 883 Medfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 883 Medfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 883 Medfield Road offers parking.
Does 883 Medfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 883 Medfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 Medfield Road have a pool?
No, 883 Medfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 883 Medfield Road have accessible units?
No, 883 Medfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 883 Medfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 883 Medfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 883 Medfield Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 883 Medfield Road has units with air conditioning.
