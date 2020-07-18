4188 Elm Street - 5

Amenities

air conditioning some paid utils range oven refrigerator

First floor, small 2 room studio apartment with bath and kitchen area.

Wood look vinyl plank flooring recently installed.

Full size stove and refrigerator included.

Stand up corner clothing shelving unit.

No laundry hookups on property.

Full bath with tub/ shower.

No pets, smoking or vaping.

One person occupancy only.

$ 400.00 per month with customary electric, water and trash included.

One year lease agreement with $ 400.00 security deposit.

Background check required with $ 40.00 application fee.

Online applications being accepted at www.ascendrentals.com

Call Ascend at 843-491-1494 for more information.