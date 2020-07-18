All apartments in Loris
Find more places like 4188 Elm Street - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loris, SC
/
4188 Elm Street - 5
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

4188 Elm Street - 5

4188 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4188 Elm Street, Loris, SC 29569

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
First floor, small 2 room studio apartment with bath and kitchen area.
Wood look vinyl plank flooring recently installed.
Full size stove and refrigerator included.
Stand up corner clothing shelving unit.
No laundry hookups on property.
Full bath with tub/ shower.
No pets, smoking or vaping.
One person occupancy only.
$ 400.00 per month with customary electric, water and trash included.
One year lease agreement with $ 400.00 security deposit.
Background check required with $ 40.00 application fee.
Online applications being accepted at www.ascendrentals.com
Call Ascend at 843-491-1494 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4188 Elm Street - 5 have any available units?
4188 Elm Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loris, SC.
What amenities does 4188 Elm Street - 5 have?
Some of 4188 Elm Street - 5's amenities include air conditioning, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4188 Elm Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4188 Elm Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4188 Elm Street - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 4188 Elm Street - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loris.
Does 4188 Elm Street - 5 offer parking?
No, 4188 Elm Street - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 4188 Elm Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4188 Elm Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4188 Elm Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 4188 Elm Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4188 Elm Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 4188 Elm Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4188 Elm Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4188 Elm Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4188 Elm Street - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4188 Elm Street - 5 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Shallotte, NCGarden City, SCSocastee, SC
Lumberton, NCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University