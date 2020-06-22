Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 17
Location
4105 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC 29566
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Unfurnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bath on third floor walk up with screened in porch. Vaulted ceiling. Community pool. Storage closet. No Pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4105 Pinehurst Circle have any available units?
4105 Pinehurst Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Little River, SC
.
What amenities does 4105 Pinehurst Circle have?
Some of 4105 Pinehurst Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4105 Pinehurst Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Pinehurst Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Pinehurst Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Pinehurst Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Little River
.
Does 4105 Pinehurst Circle offer parking?
No, 4105 Pinehurst Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4105 Pinehurst Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Pinehurst Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Pinehurst Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4105 Pinehurst Circle has a pool.
Does 4105 Pinehurst Circle have accessible units?
No, 4105 Pinehurst Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Pinehurst Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Pinehurst Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Pinehurst Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 Pinehurst Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
