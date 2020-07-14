All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

327 Tidas St.

327 Tidas Street · (803) 771-0001
Location

327 Tidas Street, Lexington, SC 29072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 327 Tidas St. · Avail. Sep 14

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
327 Tidas St. Available 09/14/20 327 Tidas Street Lexington SC 29072 - Located in the Gibson Terrace Neighborhood! - 327 Tidas Street Lexington SC 29072 - Located in the Gibson Terrace Neighborhood! We ask for everybody that will be attending our showings to wear a mask and do not touch any surfaces in the home. Please practice social distancing!

Rental Amount: $1395.00
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5
Square footage: 1689
Available: September 14, 2020

This home features: 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Living room Dining room Kitchen with appliances ( refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer) Special features: Stainless steel appliances Gas fireplace Laminate and carpeted flooring Ceiling fans Neutral colors Patio doors Fenced yard Attic Central heating and air 2 car garage Outside storage Near park (Gibson Park) Washer and Dryer included Plantation blinds Front lawn maintenance included Pets welcome ( limit 2 - call for specifications)

School information: Lexington School District 1 Elementary - Lexington - 1.8 miles away Middle - Lexington - 1.9 miles away High - Lexington - 4.5 miles away

Distance: Approximately 10 minutes away from Columbia Metropolitan Airport 18 minutes away from Lexington Medical Center 20 minutes away from downtown Columbia 25 minutes away from Ft Jackson
Visit www.managecolumbia.net for more information.

(RLNE5870044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Tidas St. have any available units?
327 Tidas St. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 Tidas St. have?
Some of 327 Tidas St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Tidas St. currently offering any rent specials?
327 Tidas St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Tidas St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Tidas St. is pet friendly.
Does 327 Tidas St. offer parking?
Yes, 327 Tidas St. offers parking.
Does 327 Tidas St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Tidas St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Tidas St. have a pool?
No, 327 Tidas St. does not have a pool.
Does 327 Tidas St. have accessible units?
No, 327 Tidas St. does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Tidas St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Tidas St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Tidas St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Tidas St. does not have units with air conditioning.
