Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

327 Tidas St. Available 09/14/20 327 Tidas Street Lexington SC 29072 - Located in the Gibson Terrace Neighborhood! - 327 Tidas Street Lexington SC 29072 - Located in the Gibson Terrace Neighborhood! We ask for everybody that will be attending our showings to wear a mask and do not touch any surfaces in the home. Please practice social distancing!



Rental Amount: $1395.00

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5

Square footage: 1689

Available: September 14, 2020



This home features: 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Living room Dining room Kitchen with appliances ( refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer) Special features: Stainless steel appliances Gas fireplace Laminate and carpeted flooring Ceiling fans Neutral colors Patio doors Fenced yard Attic Central heating and air 2 car garage Outside storage Near park (Gibson Park) Washer and Dryer included Plantation blinds Front lawn maintenance included Pets welcome ( limit 2 - call for specifications)



School information: Lexington School District 1 Elementary - Lexington - 1.8 miles away Middle - Lexington - 1.9 miles away High - Lexington - 4.5 miles away



Distance: Approximately 10 minutes away from Columbia Metropolitan Airport 18 minutes away from Lexington Medical Center 20 minutes away from downtown Columbia 25 minutes away from Ft Jackson

Visit www.managecolumbia.net for more information.



(RLNE5870044)