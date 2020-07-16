All apartments in Lexington County
Find more places like 2758 American Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington County, SC
/
2758 American Avenue
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:30 AM

2758 American Avenue

2758 American Avenue · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2758 American Avenue, Lexington County, SC 29170

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2758 American Ave West Columbia SC · Avail. now

$1,099

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,292 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5759583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2758 American Avenue have any available units?
2758 American Avenue has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2758 American Avenue have?
Some of 2758 American Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2758 American Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2758 American Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2758 American Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2758 American Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington County.
Does 2758 American Avenue offer parking?
No, 2758 American Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2758 American Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2758 American Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2758 American Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2758 American Avenue has a pool.
Does 2758 American Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2758 American Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2758 American Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2758 American Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2758 American Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2758 American Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2758 American Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd
Lexington, SC 29072
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl
Columbia, SC 29169
Brookland
127 State St
West Columbia, SC 29169
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St
Lexington, SC 29072
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave
Lexington, SC 29072
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle
West Columbia, SC 29169
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd
Columbia, SC 29210

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Evans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC
Forest Acres, SCWaxhaw, NCNewberry, SCSeven Oaks, SCDentsville, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity