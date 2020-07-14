All apartments in Lexington County
Find more places like 142 Gardners Terrace Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington County, SC
/
142 Gardners Terrace Road
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

142 Gardners Terrace Road

142 Gardners Terrace Road · (402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

142 Gardners Terrace Road, Lexington County, SC 29172

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in West Columbia features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Open Concept Layout, Backyard Deck, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Private Driveway. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Gardners Terrace Road have any available units?
142 Gardners Terrace Road has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 Gardners Terrace Road have?
Some of 142 Gardners Terrace Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Gardners Terrace Road currently offering any rent specials?
142 Gardners Terrace Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Gardners Terrace Road pet-friendly?
No, 142 Gardners Terrace Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington County.
Does 142 Gardners Terrace Road offer parking?
No, 142 Gardners Terrace Road does not offer parking.
Does 142 Gardners Terrace Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Gardners Terrace Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Gardners Terrace Road have a pool?
No, 142 Gardners Terrace Road does not have a pool.
Does 142 Gardners Terrace Road have accessible units?
No, 142 Gardners Terrace Road does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Gardners Terrace Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Gardners Terrace Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Gardners Terrace Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Gardners Terrace Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 142 Gardners Terrace Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd
Lexington, SC 29072
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane
Lexington, SC 29072
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive
Cayce, SC 29033
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave
Columbia, SC 29212
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl
Columbia, SC 29169
Brookland
127 State St
West Columbia, SC 29169
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave
Lexington, SC 29072
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr
Columbia, SC 29212

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Evans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC
Forest Acres, SCWaxhaw, NCNewberry, SCSeven Oaks, SCDentsville, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity