Laurens, SC
111 Spring Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

111 Spring Street

111 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

111 Spring Street, Laurens, SC 29360

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2 bedroom home. Living room and large bedrooms. No appliances included. Spacious kitchen. Carport. No aggressive dog breeds.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Spring Street have any available units?
111 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurens, SC.
Is 111 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 111 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 Spring Street does offer parking.
Does 111 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 111 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
