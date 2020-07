Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance

Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station. Our homes feature washer and dryer connections, walk in closets and bonus solarium living space. Magnolia Park offers its residents a multitude of amenities including an outdoor playground area, a newly renovated resident clubhouse with community kitchen and a sparkling outdoor swimming pool. Our pet friendly community also features convenient on-site laundry facilities. Call today to schedule a tour & to reserve your new home! Voucher holders welcome. Please call for pricing. *Magnolia Park participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.