Amenities

Welcome to The Flats at Indian Land, a vibrant new apartment community located off of Edgewater Parkway and just a short drive south of Charlotte. Decidedly sleek and modern, yet uniquely familiar our 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments and carriage homes are designed with you in mind. Walk inside any of our 289 apartments spread across 9 different floor plans and youll find a chefs kitchen with granite countertops, a pristine tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances that flawlessly embody the intentional design of each space. Slip past the kitchen and youll discover an in-home washer and dryer, warm lighting, and small, yet practical touches like USB outlets. In the bathroom, your own soaking tub provides a place to relax and unwind at the end of a busy day. The Flats at Indian Land will forever be characterized by a striking design that combines elements of traditional South Carolina architecture with fresh accents and crisp stone textures. Between the design of the common areas and the resort-style amenities, our community beckons a purposeful compromise between the old and new. As a resident, you earn the privilege of enjoying a fully equipped fitness studio with indoor and outdoor workout space; spin bikes with virtual trails; a cyber caf and lounge; valet trash pickup; a recycling center; package lockers; a resort-style swimming pool with pond views; and a pet-friendly bark park for your furry friends. We even have coworking spaces available for rent allowing you to strike a perfect work-life balance. To learn more about The Flats at Indian Land luxury apartment community, please give us a call today! Read Less