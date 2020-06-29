All apartments in Lancaster County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Flats at Indian Land

4104 Flats Main St · (803) 594-2019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4104 Flats Main St, Lancaster County, SC 29707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-202 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Unit 01-112 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Unit 03-413 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

See 59+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-307 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 03-307 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 02-306 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

See 92+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02-215 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Unit 03-315 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Unit 03-301 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flats at Indian Land.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
internet cafe
package receiving
trash valet
Welcome to The Flats at Indian Land, a vibrant new apartment community located off of Edgewater Parkway and just a short drive south of Charlotte. Decidedly sleek and modern, yet uniquely familiar our 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments and carriage homes are designed with you in mind. Walk inside any of our 289 apartments spread across 9 different floor plans and youll find a chefs kitchen with granite countertops, a pristine tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances that flawlessly embody the intentional design of each space. Slip past the kitchen and youll discover an in-home washer and dryer, warm lighting, and small, yet practical touches like USB outlets. In the bathroom, your own soaking tub provides a place to relax and unwind at the end of a busy day. The Flats at Indian Land will forever be characterized by a striking design that combines elements of traditional South Carolina architecture with fresh accents and crisp stone textures. Between the design of the common areas and the resort-style amenities, our community beckons a purposeful compromise between the old and new. As a resident, you earn the privilege of enjoying a fully equipped fitness studio with indoor and outdoor workout space; spin bikes with virtual trails; a cyber caf and lounge; valet trash pickup; a recycling center; package lockers; a resort-style swimming pool with pond views; and a pet-friendly bark park for your furry friends. We even have coworking spaces available for rent allowing you to strike a perfect work-life balance. To learn more about The Flats at Indian Land luxury apartment community, please give us a call today! Read Less

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Flats at Indian Land have any available units?
Flats at Indian Land has 172 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Flats at Indian Land have?
Some of Flats at Indian Land's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flats at Indian Land currently offering any rent specials?
Flats at Indian Land is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Flats at Indian Land pet-friendly?
Yes, Flats at Indian Land is pet friendly.
Does Flats at Indian Land offer parking?
Yes, Flats at Indian Land offers parking.
Does Flats at Indian Land have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Flats at Indian Land offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Flats at Indian Land have a pool?
Yes, Flats at Indian Land has a pool.
Does Flats at Indian Land have accessible units?
No, Flats at Indian Land does not have accessible units.
Does Flats at Indian Land have units with dishwashers?
No, Flats at Indian Land does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Flats at Indian Land have units with air conditioning?
No, Flats at Indian Land does not have units with air conditioning.
