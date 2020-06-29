All apartments in Lancaster County
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

6512 Cumberland Ct.

6512 Cumberland Court · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6512 Cumberland Court, Lancaster County, SC 29707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1959 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Immaculate two story brick home accented by lovely landscaping and located in Clairmont! This cul-de- sac lot features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage.

The spacious formal dining room and great room includes a gas marble fireplace. The kitchen is open to the breakfast area and features all black appliances, a breakfast nook and a view of the backyard through sliding glass doors. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and private bathroom.

Walk outside to a fenced in backyard and concrete patio that make for a perfect outdoor living area!

Pets conditional.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 Cumberland Ct. have any available units?
6512 Cumberland Ct. has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6512 Cumberland Ct. have?
Some of 6512 Cumberland Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6512 Cumberland Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6512 Cumberland Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 Cumberland Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6512 Cumberland Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 6512 Cumberland Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 6512 Cumberland Ct. offers parking.
Does 6512 Cumberland Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6512 Cumberland Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 Cumberland Ct. have a pool?
No, 6512 Cumberland Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 6512 Cumberland Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6512 Cumberland Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 Cumberland Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6512 Cumberland Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6512 Cumberland Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6512 Cumberland Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
