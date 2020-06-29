6512 Cumberland Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Immaculate two story brick home accented by lovely landscaping and located in Clairmont! This cul-de- sac lot features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage.



The spacious formal dining room and great room includes a gas marble fireplace. The kitchen is open to the breakfast area and features all black appliances, a breakfast nook and a view of the backyard through sliding glass doors. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and private bathroom.



Walk outside to a fenced in backyard and concrete patio that make for a perfect outdoor living area!



Pets conditional.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**