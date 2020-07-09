All apartments in Lake Wylie
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Lodges at Lake Wylie

Open Now until 6pm
118 Lodges Ln · (833) 226-6137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 227-101 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 151-110 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118-202 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 151-B02 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Unit 150-207 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,266

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lodges at Lake Wylie.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
package receiving
yoga
accessible
business center
game room
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
trash valet
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping. We are located within the award winning Clover County School District.

Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes offer modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, upgraded designer cabinetry with an cream finish, authentic granite countertops, lavish bathroom finishes, electronic smart locks, full-size washer and dryer sets, large walk-in closets and so much more!

The Lodges at Lake Wylie provides exceptional amenities to meet your lifestyle. When you aren’t spending your time enjoying the lake, you can escape to your resort-style amenities such as a saltwater swimming pool with LED lighting, fountains and deep seating, 24-hour health hub with a spin and yoga studio, outdoor kitchen with grilling pavilion, pet-friendly leash-free dog par

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60.00 per applicant
Deposit: $100 up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: See Statement of Rental Policy on application for breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lodges at Lake Wylie have any available units?
Lodges at Lake Wylie has 7 units available starting at $1,008 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lodges at Lake Wylie have?
Some of Lodges at Lake Wylie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lodges at Lake Wylie currently offering any rent specials?
Lodges at Lake Wylie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lodges at Lake Wylie pet-friendly?
Yes, Lodges at Lake Wylie is pet friendly.
Does Lodges at Lake Wylie offer parking?
Yes, Lodges at Lake Wylie offers parking.
Does Lodges at Lake Wylie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lodges at Lake Wylie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lodges at Lake Wylie have a pool?
Yes, Lodges at Lake Wylie has a pool.
Does Lodges at Lake Wylie have accessible units?
Yes, Lodges at Lake Wylie has accessible units.
Does Lodges at Lake Wylie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lodges at Lake Wylie has units with dishwashers.
Does Lodges at Lake Wylie have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lodges at Lake Wylie has units with air conditioning.
