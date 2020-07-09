Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access new construction package receiving yoga accessible business center game room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal pool table trash valet

The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping. We are located within the award winning Clover County School District.



Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes offer modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, upgraded designer cabinetry with an cream finish, authentic granite countertops, lavish bathroom finishes, electronic smart locks, full-size washer and dryer sets, large walk-in closets and so much more!



The Lodges at Lake Wylie provides exceptional amenities to meet your lifestyle. When you aren’t spending your time enjoying the lake, you can escape to your resort-style amenities such as a saltwater swimming pool with LED lighting, fountains and deep seating, 24-hour health hub with a spin and yoga studio, outdoor kitchen with grilling pavilion, pet-friendly leash-free dog par