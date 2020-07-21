All apartments in Lake Wylie
Find more places like 319 Sandy Spring Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Wylie, SC
/
319 Sandy Spring Ln
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

319 Sandy Spring Ln

319 Sandy Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Wylie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

319 Sandy Spring Lane, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
319 Sandy Spring Lane - Property Id: 143246

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143246p
Property Id 143246

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5064128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Sandy Spring Ln have any available units?
319 Sandy Spring Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 319 Sandy Spring Ln have?
Some of 319 Sandy Spring Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Sandy Spring Ln currently offering any rent specials?
319 Sandy Spring Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Sandy Spring Ln pet-friendly?
No, 319 Sandy Spring Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wylie.
Does 319 Sandy Spring Ln offer parking?
No, 319 Sandy Spring Ln does not offer parking.
Does 319 Sandy Spring Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Sandy Spring Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Sandy Spring Ln have a pool?
No, 319 Sandy Spring Ln does not have a pool.
Does 319 Sandy Spring Ln have accessible units?
No, 319 Sandy Spring Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Sandy Spring Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Sandy Spring Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Sandy Spring Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Sandy Spring Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101
Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Similar Pages

Lake Wylie 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Wylie Accessible Apartments
Lake Wylie Apartments with BalconiesLake Wylie Apartments with Parking
Lake Wylie Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College