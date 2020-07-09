2121 Shady Pond Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now available is this beautiful townhome in Lake Wylie. This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 1-car garage, with almost 1500 sq. ft. The kitchen has upgraded off-white cabinets, stainless steel appliances with a gas range, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. The kitchen is open to the living/dining rooms. These same cabinets are in both of the upstairs bathrooms as well. There is a large living area and dining room that leads out to the back patio. The main level has nice hardwood floors throughout and also has a powder room. The second level has carpeting. This home was just freshly painted throughout. All bedrooms are on the second level. The master bedroom is a great size and has a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom has plenty of counter space and double sinks. Both guest bedrooms are a nice size and share a full bathroom. The laundry room is on the second floor as well. The fenced in back yard requires little maintenance and is basically one huge patio, which is perfect for grilling. The 1-car garage has some overhead shelving for extra storage. This is a great home with nice upgrades in a desirable Lake Wylie location and will rent quickly. Community pool. This is a non-smoking/non-vaping home and renter's insurance is required. A smaller pet may be allowed with owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee of $200. Call for restrictions. Good credit and rental history required, with a minimum credit score of 650. The home is available for immediate move in at only $1495/month. Call or email to schedule a showing.