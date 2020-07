Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool garage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill conference room

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart. Simplify your every day by living the way you want without compromise - gourmet kitchens and garden tubs to a bark park. There's room for everything and everyone in your life at Palmetto Exchange. Our smart and inviting floor plans are designed to fit you, roommates or families. We've paid special attention to the details that add convenience to every day, like electric charging stations and outdoor equipment rentals. Picture yourself entertaining, playing or working in a place that makes it easy. Find the home you've been looking for in North Charleston and exchange ordinary living for an extraordinary way of life.