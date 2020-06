Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**APPROVED APPLICATION - LEASE PENDING**



Virtual video walk-through tour now available! Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of James Island! This brick ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The home has a large open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. To the right are 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Each room has a ceiling fan and hardwood floors. The backyard is fully fenced in and has a large deck that is perfect for entertaining. This home is minutes from shopping, dining, and the beach! Pets ok.



PET POLICY:



Pet friendly



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Vacant