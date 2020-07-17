1530 Fort Johnson Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

Pet Friendly !!!!Washer/dryer availablePoolTrash and recycling Two bedroom, two story apartment located in Brigadier Apt Complex, a fantastic spot to experience Charleston, SC. Folly Beach and downtown Charleston are located 15 min away, a $10 uber ride. The apartment is located on second and third floor with a screened in balcony over looking the gardens and pool. Family friendly area where you would be able to walk to restaurants and shopping. Recently renovated kitchen, washer and dryer included. Each bedroom features their own vanity area and plenty of closet space.