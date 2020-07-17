All apartments in James Island
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1530 Fort Johnson Road

1530 Fort Johnson Road · (843) 343-8193
Location

1530 Fort Johnson Road, James Island, SC 29412
Lynwood - Willow Walk - Oakcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit K · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Pet Friendly !!!!Washer/dryer availablePoolTrash and recycling Two bedroom, two story apartment located in Brigadier Apt Complex, a fantastic spot to experience Charleston, SC. Folly Beach and downtown Charleston are located 15 min away, a $10 uber ride. The apartment is located on second and third floor with a screened in balcony over looking the gardens and pool. Family friendly area where you would be able to walk to restaurants and shopping. Recently renovated kitchen, washer and dryer included. Each bedroom features their own vanity area and plenty of closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Fort Johnson Road have any available units?
1530 Fort Johnson Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1530 Fort Johnson Road have?
Some of 1530 Fort Johnson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Fort Johnson Road currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Fort Johnson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Fort Johnson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Fort Johnson Road is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Fort Johnson Road offer parking?
No, 1530 Fort Johnson Road does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Fort Johnson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 Fort Johnson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Fort Johnson Road have a pool?
Yes, 1530 Fort Johnson Road has a pool.
Does 1530 Fort Johnson Road have accessible units?
No, 1530 Fort Johnson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Fort Johnson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Fort Johnson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Fort Johnson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Fort Johnson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
