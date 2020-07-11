/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM
113 Apartments for rent in Isle of Palms, SC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
28 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,246
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1378 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,270
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,307
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
116 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,121
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Carolina Park
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,441
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1335 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
38 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,196
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,373
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:00am
$
21 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,190
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1596 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
58 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1253 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1134 Rosewood Ln
1134 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,325
866 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom Condo in Gated Mt Pleasant Community - Ideally located one bedroom condominium in Mount Pleasant. Located in the Southhampton Pointe neighborhood just off of Highway 17.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423
1600 Long Grove Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH!!** THE BEST LOCATION in Mt Pleasant! 2 miles to the Isle of Palms beach and only 10 minutes to Downtown Charleston.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1454 Appling Dr
1454 Appling Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Custom Home Near Beaches - Property Id: 313190 2000 sq. ft. elegant southern home, perfectly located for all the best of Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, & beaches (Sullivan's & Isle of Palms).
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Hamlin Plantation
3444 Billings St
3444 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1688 sqft
Virtual walk-through tour now available! You'll surely enjoy this fully furnished, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Located off of Rifle Range Road, you'll be just a short drive from the sandy shores of Isle of Palms Beach.
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1514 Rosewood Ln
1514 Rosewood Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
767 sqft
This beautiful one bedroom condo has a lot to offer! There are hardwood floors throughout the bedroom, living room, and breakfast nook. The kitchen has all major appliances and is next to a computer nook.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1129 Village Creek Lane #2
1129 Village Creek Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Well maintained condo in the center of Mt. Pleasant. Village Creek is a quiet complex with quick access to Hwy 17, I 26 and I 526. Interior has light neutral colors.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1869 Montclair Drive
1869 Montclair Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1169 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Mount Pleasant. This beautiful home features a relaxing porch, laminate flooring throughout, and a laundry room that comes with a washer and dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
753 Natchez Circle
753 Natchez Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1456 sqft
753 Natchez Circle Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous three bedroom town-home in the heart Mount Pleasant - Beautiful brick townhouse in the desirable community of Hunter Lake Commons.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1122 N Shadow Drive
1122 North Shadow Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
1122 N Shadow Drive Available 08/01/20 Single Family home in Hickory Shadows (Mount Pleasant) - This single family, three bedroom and one bathroom home is available August 1, 2020.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1022 Rosewood Ln
1022 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
767 sqft
*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* Beautiful one bedroom, 2nd floor condo in the gated Southampton Pointe. One of the best units donning a spacious porch that is accessible from the living room and bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1484 Landings Run
1484 Landings Run, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1920 sqft
Perfect location in the heart of Mount Pleasant! 5 minutes from Towne Center and 526, 10 minutes from Downtown and the beach. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a downstairs bonus room. New front porch, back yard features a deck and fire pit.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2270 Show Basket Way
2270 Show Basket Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2222 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful home in Sweetgrass subdivision of Mount Pleasant.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1481 Center St Ext
1481 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Best location in Mt Pleasant!! Located 2 miles from Sullivan’s Island and across the street from Old Village this 800sf first floor one (1) bedroom one (1) full bath condo has been Owner occupied for fourteen (14) years and has lots of upgrades.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1811 Chatelain Way
1811 Chatelain Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1200 sqft
Charleston Corporate Housing offers fully furnished, all inclusive short term apartments and homes throughout South Carolina, as well as parts of North Carolina and Georgia.
