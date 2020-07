Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving trash valet yoga courtyard internet access media room

Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods. York Woods offers easy access to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Columbia offers along with the perfect lifestyle balance that Lake Murray brings to the outdoor enthusiasts. This successful blend of suburban sophistication and lake life fosters a thriving and energetic lifestyle in a highly sought after location to live, work, and play. That’s life outside the lines.Managed by Sterling Management, Ltd., Inc.