Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage business center car wash area coffee bar concierge conference room e-payments guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal trash valet

The Residence at Marina Bay is Lake Murray's premier Eat. Boat. Live. destination featuring waterfront luxury apartment homes. The one, two, and three bedroom apartments include high-end finishes like upgraded cabinets, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops, to name a few. You'll find it hard to stay in with the extensive amenity offering at the Residence at Lake Murray. Outdoor living is a signature component of the Eat. Boat. Live. lifestyle with community offerings including a gorgeous heated pool, outdoor grilling area, boat slip rentals and a short walk to the marina and Liberty Taproom and Grill. The Residence at Marina Bay offers all the luxuries of lake living without the hassle of ownership. Isn't time for you to Eat. Boat. Live.