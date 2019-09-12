All apartments in India Hook
1534 Tiana Way
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:44 AM

1534 Tiana Way

1534 Tiana Way · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Tiana Way, India Hook, SC 29732

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Tiana Way have any available units?
1534 Tiana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in India Hook, SC.
Is 1534 Tiana Way currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Tiana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Tiana Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1534 Tiana Way is pet friendly.
Does 1534 Tiana Way offer parking?
No, 1534 Tiana Way does not offer parking.
Does 1534 Tiana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Tiana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Tiana Way have a pool?
Yes, 1534 Tiana Way has a pool.
Does 1534 Tiana Way have accessible units?
No, 1534 Tiana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Tiana Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Tiana Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 Tiana Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1534 Tiana Way has units with air conditioning.
