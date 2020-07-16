825 Silvercrest Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage volleyball court

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home has it all. From this exquisite home's location in Avalon at Carolina Forest you have quick and easy access to all the Grand Strand has to offer. The home features carpet and vinyl flooring, breakfast bar, plenty of closet space, attached 1 car garage, and a fenced in yard. Don't want to go the beach? Avalon's amenity center features pools, playground, covered picnic area with grill, basketball and volleyball courts, and soccer and baseball fields. Trash pickup and pest control are included in the rent. Owner will consider pets! Applications are happily accepted after personally viewing the property.

