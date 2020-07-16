All apartments in Horry County
Home
/
Horry County, SC
/
825 Silvercrest Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:39 AM

825 Silvercrest Dr

825 Silvercrest Drive · (843) 839-3759
Location

825 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1678 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home has it all. From this exquisite home's location in Avalon at Carolina Forest you have quick and easy access to all the Grand Strand has to offer. The home features carpet and vinyl flooring, breakfast bar, plenty of closet space, attached 1 car garage, and a fenced in yard. Don't want to go the beach? Avalon's amenity center features pools, playground, covered picnic area with grill, basketball and volleyball courts, and soccer and baseball fields. Trash pickup and pest control are included in the rent. Owner will consider pets! Applications are happily accepted after personally viewing the property.
Contact Chicora Long Term Rentals today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Silvercrest Dr have any available units?
825 Silvercrest Dr has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 825 Silvercrest Dr have?
Some of 825 Silvercrest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Silvercrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
825 Silvercrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Silvercrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Silvercrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 825 Silvercrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 825 Silvercrest Dr offers parking.
Does 825 Silvercrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Silvercrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Silvercrest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 825 Silvercrest Dr has a pool.
Does 825 Silvercrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 825 Silvercrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Silvercrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Silvercrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Silvercrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 825 Silvercrest Dr has units with air conditioning.
