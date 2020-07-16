Amenities

470 Dandelion Lane Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home with Garage in Carolina Forest! - This attractive home is unfurnished, located the Avalon community of Carolina Forest and is cat friendly! There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home features a fenced yard, rear patio and 1 car garage. Solid surface floors throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and an open floor plan create a comfortable and functional space. Master bath has garden tub-shower combo and bath 2 has tub-shower combo. Routine garbage collection and use of community amenities included with rent. Tenant pays all other utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance. Non smoking unit. Washer and dryer included. Carolina Forest Schools (CF Elementary, Ten Oaks Middle, CF High). Located close to shopping, medical, golf and schools. Contact Coastal Rental Properties today to schedule a showing!



No Dogs Allowed



