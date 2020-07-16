All apartments in Horry County
470 Dandelion Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

470 Dandelion Lane

470 Dandelion Lane · (843) 796-2425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

470 Dandelion Lane, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 470 Dandelion Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
dogs allowed
470 Dandelion Lane Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home with Garage in Carolina Forest! - This attractive home is unfurnished, located the Avalon community of Carolina Forest and is cat friendly! There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home features a fenced yard, rear patio and 1 car garage. Solid surface floors throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and an open floor plan create a comfortable and functional space. Master bath has garden tub-shower combo and bath 2 has tub-shower combo. Routine garbage collection and use of community amenities included with rent. Tenant pays all other utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance. Non smoking unit. Washer and dryer included. Carolina Forest Schools (CF Elementary, Ten Oaks Middle, CF High). Located close to shopping, medical, golf and schools. Contact Coastal Rental Properties today to schedule a showing!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4696164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Dandelion Lane have any available units?
470 Dandelion Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 470 Dandelion Lane have?
Some of 470 Dandelion Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Dandelion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
470 Dandelion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Dandelion Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 470 Dandelion Lane is pet friendly.
Does 470 Dandelion Lane offer parking?
Yes, 470 Dandelion Lane offers parking.
Does 470 Dandelion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 Dandelion Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Dandelion Lane have a pool?
Yes, 470 Dandelion Lane has a pool.
Does 470 Dandelion Lane have accessible units?
No, 470 Dandelion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Dandelion Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 Dandelion Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Dandelion Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 Dandelion Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
