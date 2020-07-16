All apartments in Horry County
Find more places like 2259 Beauclair Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horry County, SC
/
2259 Beauclair Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2259 Beauclair Court

2259 Beauclair Court · (843) 796-2425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2259 Beauclair Court, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2259 Beauclair Court · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages.

This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Master and bedrooms 2 and 3 are located downstairs with bedroom 4 located upstairs. Master bath features walk-in shower, hall bath has tub-shower combo and half bath is upstairs. Home has just been painted and new flooring installed. Solid surface flooring in living room, dining room, kitchen and all baths, with carpet in the bedrooms. Living room has vaulted ceiling and is open to large eat-in kitchen as well as to dining room. Kitchen has all major appliances. Washer/dryer not included. Kitchen leads out to large screened porch. 2 car garage has side entry.

Non-smoking unit. Small dog may be permitted with owner approval. Rent includes trash service. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and services.

River Oaks Elementary, Ocean Bay Middle and Carolina Forest High schools. Close to golf, medical, shopping and dining and only 10 minutes to the beach! Contact Coastal Rental Properties to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4874617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2259 Beauclair Court have any available units?
2259 Beauclair Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2259 Beauclair Court have?
Some of 2259 Beauclair Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2259 Beauclair Court currently offering any rent specials?
2259 Beauclair Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2259 Beauclair Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2259 Beauclair Court is pet friendly.
Does 2259 Beauclair Court offer parking?
Yes, 2259 Beauclair Court offers parking.
Does 2259 Beauclair Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2259 Beauclair Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2259 Beauclair Court have a pool?
Yes, 2259 Beauclair Court has a pool.
Does 2259 Beauclair Court have accessible units?
No, 2259 Beauclair Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2259 Beauclair Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2259 Beauclair Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2259 Beauclair Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2259 Beauclair Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2259 Beauclair Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N
Little River, SC 29566
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCWilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCHope Mills, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMyrtle Grove, NCRaeford, NCNorthchase, NCShallotte, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCGarden City, SCRockfish, NC
Socastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SCLumberton, NCLaurinburg, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity