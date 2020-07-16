Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages.



This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Master and bedrooms 2 and 3 are located downstairs with bedroom 4 located upstairs. Master bath features walk-in shower, hall bath has tub-shower combo and half bath is upstairs. Home has just been painted and new flooring installed. Solid surface flooring in living room, dining room, kitchen and all baths, with carpet in the bedrooms. Living room has vaulted ceiling and is open to large eat-in kitchen as well as to dining room. Kitchen has all major appliances. Washer/dryer not included. Kitchen leads out to large screened porch. 2 car garage has side entry.



Non-smoking unit. Small dog may be permitted with owner approval. Rent includes trash service. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and services.



River Oaks Elementary, Ocean Bay Middle and Carolina Forest High schools. Close to golf, medical, shopping and dining and only 10 minutes to the beach! Contact Coastal Rental Properties to schedule a showing!



