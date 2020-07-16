109 Bleckley Ave

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel pool playground tennis court

Arrowhead - Great home in Arrowhead. Open and bright 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage, sunroom, hardwood and tile in the living areas, very nice kitchen with stainless appliances.



Pets are conditional



No smoking allowed



(RLNE4763910)