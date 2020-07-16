Rent Calculator
Home
/
Horry County, SC
/
109 Bleckley Ave
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 Bleckley Ave
109 Bleckley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
109 Bleckley Avenue, Horry County, SC 29579
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Arrowhead - Great home in Arrowhead. Open and bright 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage, sunroom, hardwood and tile in the living areas, very nice kitchen with stainless appliances.
Pets are conditional
No smoking allowed
(RLNE4763910)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Bleckley Ave have any available units?
109 Bleckley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Horry County, SC
.
What amenities does 109 Bleckley Ave have?
Some of 109 Bleckley Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 Bleckley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
109 Bleckley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Bleckley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Bleckley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 109 Bleckley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 109 Bleckley Ave offers parking.
Does 109 Bleckley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Bleckley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Bleckley Ave have a pool?
Yes, 109 Bleckley Ave has a pool.
Does 109 Bleckley Ave have accessible units?
No, 109 Bleckley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Bleckley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Bleckley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Bleckley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Bleckley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
