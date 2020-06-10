380 Marshland Rd - E25.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

2nd Floor Upgraded 2 bedroom Summer House Available NOW ~ AIM - This modern and renovated condo is available for IMMEDIATE move in. This beautiful home offers granite countertops and an open-concept living space, located within the exclusive, gated Summer House community (which has the best amenities on the island). Trash and water are included in rent and this unit is pet-friendly with a deposit. This great property will not be on the market for long!



Amenities include swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor grills, fitness center



Pets are permitted (additional $250 pet required)

12-month lease



Call to schedule a tour 843.310.0417 ext 1



(RLNE2114211)