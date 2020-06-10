All apartments in Hilton Head Island
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

380 Marshland Rd - E25

380 Marshland Road · (888) 344-4246 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

380 Marshland Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 380 Marshland Rd - E25 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
2nd Floor Upgraded 2 bedroom Summer House Available NOW ~ AIM - This modern and renovated condo is available for IMMEDIATE move in. This beautiful home offers granite countertops and an open-concept living space, located within the exclusive, gated Summer House community (which has the best amenities on the island). Trash and water are included in rent and this unit is pet-friendly with a deposit. This great property will not be on the market for long!

Amenities include swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor grills, fitness center

Pets are permitted (additional $250 pet required)
12-month lease

Call to schedule a tour 843.310.0417 ext 1

(RLNE2114211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 380 Marshland Rd - E25 have any available units?
380 Marshland Rd - E25 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 380 Marshland Rd - E25 have?
Some of 380 Marshland Rd - E25's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Marshland Rd - E25 currently offering any rent specials?
380 Marshland Rd - E25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Marshland Rd - E25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 Marshland Rd - E25 is pet friendly.
Does 380 Marshland Rd - E25 offer parking?
No, 380 Marshland Rd - E25 does not offer parking.
Does 380 Marshland Rd - E25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Marshland Rd - E25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Marshland Rd - E25 have a pool?
Yes, 380 Marshland Rd - E25 has a pool.
Does 380 Marshland Rd - E25 have accessible units?
No, 380 Marshland Rd - E25 does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Marshland Rd - E25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Marshland Rd - E25 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 Marshland Rd - E25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 Marshland Rd - E25 does not have units with air conditioning.

