Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

289 Ceasar Place - 289 Ceasar Available 08/14/20 289 CEASAR PLACE - NORTH-END TOWNHOME WITH LAGOON VIEWS - Allenwood townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, three stories, lots of balconies and upgrades with lagoon views.



3rd level - 3 bedrooms total, guest bathroom, master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet & bath, washer / dryer, linen closet



2nd level - solid surface flooring - living room / dining room / kitchen / 1/2 bath - back patio on lagoon & front patio



Ground level - garage, storage, bedroom, full bath, back patio on lagoon



Rent includes landscaping.



Energy star appliances, programmable thermostat, garage door opener, upgraded lighting throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms.



No pets unless required by law.



This property is tenant occupied and requires 24 hours notice to show. Certain other requirements such as gloves, masks, and shoe removal may also apply.



No Cats Allowed



