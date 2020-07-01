All apartments in Hilton Head Island
289 Ceasar Place

289 Ceasar Place · (843) 815-2838
Location

289 Ceasar Place, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 289 Ceasar Place - 289 Ceasar · Avail. Aug 14

$2,150

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2142 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
289 Ceasar Place - 289 Ceasar Available 08/14/20 289 CEASAR PLACE - NORTH-END TOWNHOME WITH LAGOON VIEWS - Allenwood townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, three stories, lots of balconies and upgrades with lagoon views.

3rd level - 3 bedrooms total, guest bathroom, master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet & bath, washer / dryer, linen closet

2nd level - solid surface flooring - living room / dining room / kitchen / 1/2 bath - back patio on lagoon & front patio

Ground level - garage, storage, bedroom, full bath, back patio on lagoon

Rent includes landscaping.

Energy star appliances, programmable thermostat, garage door opener, upgraded lighting throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms.

No pets unless required by law.

This property is tenant occupied and requires 24 hours notice to show. Certain other requirements such as gloves, masks, and shoe removal may also apply.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4120715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Ceasar Place have any available units?
289 Ceasar Place has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 289 Ceasar Place have?
Some of 289 Ceasar Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Ceasar Place currently offering any rent specials?
289 Ceasar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Ceasar Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 289 Ceasar Place is pet friendly.
Does 289 Ceasar Place offer parking?
Yes, 289 Ceasar Place offers parking.
Does 289 Ceasar Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 Ceasar Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Ceasar Place have a pool?
Yes, 289 Ceasar Place has a pool.
Does 289 Ceasar Place have accessible units?
No, 289 Ceasar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Ceasar Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Ceasar Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Ceasar Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Ceasar Place does not have units with air conditioning.
