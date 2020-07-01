Amenities
289 Ceasar Place - 289 Ceasar Available 08/14/20 289 CEASAR PLACE - NORTH-END TOWNHOME WITH LAGOON VIEWS - Allenwood townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, three stories, lots of balconies and upgrades with lagoon views.
3rd level - 3 bedrooms total, guest bathroom, master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet & bath, washer / dryer, linen closet
2nd level - solid surface flooring - living room / dining room / kitchen / 1/2 bath - back patio on lagoon & front patio
Ground level - garage, storage, bedroom, full bath, back patio on lagoon
Rent includes landscaping.
Energy star appliances, programmable thermostat, garage door opener, upgraded lighting throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms.
No pets unless required by law.
This property is tenant occupied and requires 24 hours notice to show. Certain other requirements such as gloves, masks, and shoe removal may also apply.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4120715)