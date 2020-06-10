Amenities

19 Tansyleaf Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful New Home in Tansyleaf - Hilton Head - You don't want to miss this home! Offered UNFURNISHED, available July 1st. Only one year old, this home is in excellent condition and in a lovely neighborhood. On the first floor you will find the living room, dining room, kitchen and powder room. The second floor includes the master bedroom, three guest bedrooms and the laundry area. The fourth bedroom can be set up as an office/playroom, etc. There is a 2 car garage with an epoxy floor. The location of this home offers easy access to the south-end, north-end, or even to the bridge to go off-island. Seeking a 12 mo lease with a security deposit minimum equal to one month's rent. Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional pet deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Consider joining Spanish Wells Club down the road for access to their dock, pool, dining, and activities. A face mask and shoe covers may be required for showings.



