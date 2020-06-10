All apartments in Hilton Head Island
Location

19 Tansyleaf Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19 Tansyleaf Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
19 Tansyleaf Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful New Home in Tansyleaf - Hilton Head - You don't want to miss this home! Offered UNFURNISHED, available July 1st. Only one year old, this home is in excellent condition and in a lovely neighborhood. On the first floor you will find the living room, dining room, kitchen and powder room. The second floor includes the master bedroom, three guest bedrooms and the laundry area. The fourth bedroom can be set up as an office/playroom, etc. There is a 2 car garage with an epoxy floor. The location of this home offers easy access to the south-end, north-end, or even to the bridge to go off-island. Seeking a 12 mo lease with a security deposit minimum equal to one month's rent. Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional pet deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Consider joining Spanish Wells Club down the road for access to their dock, pool, dining, and activities. A face mask and shoe covers may be required for showings.

(RLNE5806670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Tansyleaf Drive have any available units?
19 Tansyleaf Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 19 Tansyleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19 Tansyleaf Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Tansyleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Tansyleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19 Tansyleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19 Tansyleaf Drive does offer parking.
Does 19 Tansyleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Tansyleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Tansyleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19 Tansyleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 19 Tansyleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 19 Tansyleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Tansyleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Tansyleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Tansyleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Tansyleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
