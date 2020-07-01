10 Lemoyne Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Available 09/01/20 Hilton Head, SC- Coligny beach area - Property Id: 261985



Walk to beach. Renovated, tastefully furnished with all the necessary amenities including, coffee maker, pots/pans, dishes. 2 HDTV and board games. Patio to enjoy your early morning coffee. Near restaurants. Great location. Indoor/outdoor pool, hot tub and tennis /pickle ball court. WIFI. you will pay your own electric, electric stays in owners name.

No Pets Allowed



