10 Lemoyne Ave

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Hilton Head, SC- Coligny beach area - Property Id: 261985
Walk to beach. Renovated, tastefully furnished with all the necessary amenities including, coffee maker, pots/pans, dishes. 2 HDTV and board games. Patio to enjoy your early morning coffee. Near restaurants. Great location. Indoor/outdoor pool, hot tub and tennis /pickle ball court. WIFI. you will pay your own electric, electric stays in owners name.
Property Id 261985
No Pets Allowed
