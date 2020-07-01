All apartments in Hilton Head Island
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

10 Lemoyne Ave

10 Lemoyne Avenue · (802) 345-6941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Lemoyne Avenue, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Available 09/01/20 Hilton Head, SC- Coligny beach area - Property Id: 261985

Walk to beach. Renovated, tastefully furnished with all the necessary amenities including, coffee maker, pots/pans, dishes. 2 HDTV and board games. Patio to enjoy your early morning coffee. Near restaurants. Great location. Indoor/outdoor pool, hot tub and tennis /pickle ball court. WIFI. you will pay your own electric, electric stays in owners name.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261985
Property Id 261985

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Lemoyne Ave have any available units?
10 Lemoyne Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Lemoyne Ave have?
Some of 10 Lemoyne Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Lemoyne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10 Lemoyne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Lemoyne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10 Lemoyne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilton Head Island.
Does 10 Lemoyne Ave offer parking?
No, 10 Lemoyne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10 Lemoyne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Lemoyne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Lemoyne Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10 Lemoyne Ave has a pool.
Does 10 Lemoyne Ave have accessible units?
No, 10 Lemoyne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Lemoyne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Lemoyne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Lemoyne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Lemoyne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
