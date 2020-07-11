Apartment List
/
SC
/
hardeeville
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Hardeeville, SC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hardeeville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Results within 10 miles of Hardeeville
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
28 Units Available
Chatham Parkway
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
32 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
37 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$963
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,235
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
110 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
166 Units Available
Yamacraw Village
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,724
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
Located steps from Savannah's thriving downtown scene, The Baxly is a prime location to call home for those who want to live right in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1332 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Hardeeville, SC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hardeeville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Hardeeville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Hardeeville 2 BedroomsHardeeville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHardeeville 3 Bedrooms
Hardeeville Apartments with BalconyHardeeville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hardeeville Dog Friendly ApartmentsHardeeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Bloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University