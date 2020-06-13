Apartment List
126 Apartments for rent in Hardeeville, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 9 at 03:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1531 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
349 Springtime Ct.
349 Springtime Ct, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Sun City Home on Cul de Sac- Available (Partially furnished or unfurnished) - Built in 2019, this 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Sun City home features a hardwood/tile flooring combo, stainless steel appliances and partial furnishings.

1 of 9

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
169 A Azalea Drive
169 Azalea Dr, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2045 sqft
Hampton Pointe - Located in Hampton Pointe - Patio level townhouse. Nine foot ceilings throughout. Large great room, formal dining room, study. Living room and master bedroom open to covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Hardeeville

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older)
7 Sunbeam Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) Available 07/01/20 Furnished Sun City Home w/ Golf Cart - Available for rent July to December 31, 2020 (Sun City requires a minimum 90 day lease). Other dates may be available please inquire.
Results within 5 miles of Hardeeville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
57 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,370
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Muirfield Drive
48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Eagle's Pointe Home - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view. Call to schedule an appointment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Devant Dr. East
30 Devant Drive East, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1397 sqft
30 Devant Dr. East Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED SHORT-TERM SUMMER Sun City (+55) golf course rental home - This exquisite home on the golf course in Sun City (55 or over only) has been recently renovated and includes all the desired features.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
196 White Oaks Circle
196 Whiteoaks Circle, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2396 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in the Gated Community of "Rose Hill" Available Now - Nestled among the lush magnolia trees, wildlife and marshes, Rose Hill Plantation offers a respite of historic natural beauty and recreational opportunities for all ages to enjoy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Fawns Leap
10 Fawn's Leap, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1217 sqft
Stunning FURNISHED Townhome in Palmetto Pointe AVAILABLE June 1st!! - Move in ready townhome in Palmetto Pointe available June 1st! Stunning, double-master furnished townhome with high-end upgrades, and located within easy access to downtown

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Regent Ave.
3 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1940 sqft
3 Regent Ave. Available 06/15/20 Charleston-Style Home, Recently Updated and Ready to Rent in Westbury - Charleston-style home in Westbury Park featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Woodbridge, Unit 110 - Fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located in the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
43 Hopsewee Drive
43 Hopsewee Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2336 sqft
43 Hopsewee Drive (Berkeley Hall) - Beautiful Lifestyle Cottage for Rent - This home features Craftsman cabinetry, elegant new master bathroom with heated floors, new lighting & wood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
76 Bainbridge Way
76 Bainbridge Way, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2837 sqft
76 Bainbridge Way Available 07/06/20 Baynard Park - Upgraded home - Hardwood flooring throughout main living area. Living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with corian counters, stainless steel appliances and gas range.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Kensington Blvd #103
100 Kensington Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Kensington Blvd #103 Available 06/19/20 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo Available 6/19 ~ AiM - This bright and airy 1BR/1BA is Available Now. The 700 sq ft condo includes all appliances and a private patio.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Weymouth Circle
9 Weymouth Circle, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2161 sqft
Hampton Hall - Home for Rent - Move in by 7/1/20 and take $500 off 1st month Rent! - Hampton Hall home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office/den, and open floor plan. Hardwood and tile floor and decorative moldings. Neutral paint colors.
Results within 10 miles of Hardeeville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
34 Units Available
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
Studio
$863
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
986 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pine Gardens
59 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,244
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,148
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
116 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Chatham Parkway
30 Units Available
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$952
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hardeeville, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hardeeville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

